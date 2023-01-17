| Andhra Pradesh Two Cisf Men Die By Suicide At Sriharikota

Andhra Pradesh: Two CISF men die by suicide at Sriharikota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Nellore: One more CISF jawan committed suicide at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Monday.

This is the second suicide case within 24 hours, sending shock waves among the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at the spaceport in Sriharikota of the district.

The deceased was identified as Sub-inspector Vikas Singh (30). He shot himself in the head with his service weapon on Monday night and died on the spot while on duty at the Sriharikota Space Launch Center.

Vikas was a native of Uttar Pradesh and is survived by wife and three children.

Earlier, 29-year-old Chintamani hanged himself to death from a tree inside the spaceport premises. He hailed from Chhattisgarh and worked at PCMC Radar Centre. The jawan had returned to duty on January 10 after a long leave.

Sriharikota police, who registered two separate suicide cases, said the two CISF men took their lives due to their personal problems.