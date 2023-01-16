Two persons killed during cockfights in AP

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Eluru and Kakinada districts on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Amaravati: Two persons were killed during cockfights held as part of Sankranti festivities in Eluru and Kakinada districts on Sunday, succumbing to injuries caused by the knives tied to roosters’ legs.

Padma Raju, 20, was part of the crowd watching the cockfight at Antapalli village of Nallajerla mandal in Eluru when one of the roosters pounced on Raju and the knives attached to the rooster’s leg injured him badly. He was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

In the second incident which took place at Velanka of Kirlampudi mandal in Kakinada, in which one Gande Suresh accidentally injured his wrist while trying to tie a knife to a rooster. He bled profusely and succumbed to his injury.