Heavy rains, gale hits erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Karimnagar: Heavy rain coupled with strong winds threw normal life off track in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday evening.

Paddy crop that fell on the ground in the recent hailstorm were completely damaged after the fresh rains. Meanwhile, paddy stored in paddy procurement centres was also soaked.

Two buffaloes were killed after lightning struck in Nandagiri, Pegadapalli mandal of Jagtial district, while 20 sheep died after an iron sheet shed collapsed in Kurmapalli of Ramadugu mandal in Jagtial district. A toddy palm tree caught fire when it was struck by a thunderbolt in Thirumalapur of Ramadugu mandal.

Power supply was affected in many places as electric poles were damaged and trees were uprooted across roads. Power supply was affected in Karimnagar town too due to the heavy rain.