Andhra Pradesh: VSP calls for protest on Nov 12

Visakhapatnam: All gates of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)-Visakhapatnam steel plant will be blocked by the workforce on Friday till noon in response to a call by the VSP protection committee.



Informing this here on Thursday, CITU state president Ch. Narasinga Rao said the move was to oppose the conspiracy of the Central government which was plotting to send the steel plant evaluation committees through the backdoor.

Earlier on Thursday, former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohan Das inaugurated the one crore signatures campaign opposing the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. It was imprudent to sell the steel plant which had paid Rs.44,000 crore in the form of dividend to the Centre over the years on an investment of Rs.5,000 crore by the latter.

The rulers were misleading the people by saying that the steel plant would not go anywhere but remain in the city but it was important that the plant remained in the public sector in the interest of the country’s economy, he stated.

