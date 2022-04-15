Andhra Pradesh: Vundavalli questions Jagan’s stand on Polavaram

Published: Updated On - 08:04 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Visakhapatnam: Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar has expressed surprise as to why Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was not handing over the Polavaram project to the Centre.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he recalled that Jagan, while in the Opposition, had questioned Chandrababu Naidu for taking over the Polavaram project which was the responsibility of the Centre as it was a national project.

“Jagan should have handed over the project to the Centre as soon he became Chief Minister. There is no chance of the BJP coming to power in Andhra Pradesh and therefore it is hesitating to spend money on it. Our MPs are unable to press the issue. Have they ever raised it in the Parliament? Why don’t they question the Centre and demand implementation of the AP State Reorganisation Act?” he wondered.

He described Jagan’s attitude as –I gave people money and they should vote for me. “But this is nothing but quid pro quo. No schemes for those who do not vote for him! We can’t say whether Jagan will be successful or not in this since never before did anyone resort to such a gamble. How long can he disburse money and from where will he get it? We hear that the issue of diverting Centre’s funds is being probed into. Jagan may not worry about the outcome, for, he can always say that he gave the money to the poor,” he remarked.

Arun Kumar also said that lack of foresight had led the state into the present power crisis.

