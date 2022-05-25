Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Vijayawada: The four YSR Congress Party candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh-V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao, R. Krishnaiah and S. Niranjan Reddy filed their nominations here on Wednesday.

Returning officer PV Subba Reddy had issued a notification for conduct of elections to the four vacancies in the state and the filing of nominations closes on May 31. The scrutiny will be done on June 1 and the last day for withdrawals is June 3. Polling will be held on June 10 if there are more than four candidates in fray.

YSRCP has nominated its Parliamentary leader Vijay Sai Reddy for another term. While R. Krishnaiah and Masthan Rao are leaders of backward classes, Niranjan Reddy is a Supreme Court lawyer.

The Andhra Pradesh quota in Rajya Sabha is 11 seats and at present, there are five YSRCP members. With the ruling party expected to win all four, it could increase to nine after the polls.

The tenure of Vijay Sai Reddy, BJP members Sujana Chaudhary, TG Venkatesh and Suresh Prabhu representing AP will end on June 21 and going by the strength of YSRCP in the AP Legislative Assembly, its win apprears to be a foregone conclusion. YSRCP has 150 seats while the Opposition Telugu Desam Party has 23 and Jana Sena Party one out of 175 seats in the house. It requires 44 MLA votes to win each seat and therefore it can be said the ruling party would make a clean sweep of it.

