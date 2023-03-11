BRS to contest 175 Assembly, 25 LS in Andhra Pradesh: Thota Chandrasekhar

Thota Chandrasekhar said the BRS was emerging as a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh and would be taking on the ruling YSR Congress in the polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was getting overwhelming response from the people of Andhra Pradesh, BRS AP president Thota Chandrasekhar on Saturday announced that the BRS would be contesting from all the 175 assembly and 25 Parliament seats in the upcoming polls in the neighbouring State.

Chandrasekhar said the BRS was emerging as a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh and would be taking on the ruling YSR Congress in the polls. The BJP and Congress did not have any presence in AP and people were fed up with both YSRCP and TDP, who were steeped in corruption and mismanagement. “BRS has a bright chance to fill the gap as it has the support of the people, “he said.

A political blame game was being played with regard to the capital city by both YSRCP and TDP to create confusion among the people, he said, stating that the YSRCP had failed to win confidence of investors, hence, very few companies were showing interest in investing in AP.

Coming down heavily on BJP, the BRS AP chief stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 . “BJP cheated both the Telugu speaking States. It has not fulfilled promises made to both the States,”he said.

He stated that Centre has promised to provide special status to AP, but took an U-turn and despite several appeals and representations there was no response.

BRS Dharna:

BRS leaders under the leadership of Thota Chandrasekhar staged a protest against the derogatory comments made by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay against MLC K Kavitha. They raised slogans against Bandi Sanjay and demanded his arrest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar alleged that the BJP leader has no respect for women and that he deliberately made the remarks against Kavitha to defame her. He said that Enforcement Directorate cases against BRS MLC K Kavitha were politically motivated and that the party would fight it out both legally and politically.