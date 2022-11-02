Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLC Bhageerath Reddy passes away

Kurnool: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party from Owk in Nandyal district, Challa Bhageerath Reddy, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He was 46 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Bhageerath Reddy served as Kurnool district Congress president from 2003 to 2009 and also was All India Youth Congress Secretary between 2007 and 2008.

In 2019, Bhageerath Reddy along with his father Challa Ramakrishna Reddy joined YSRCP. After the sudden demise of his father due to COVID-19, Bhageerath Reddy was given an MLC post under MLAs quota.