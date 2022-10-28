Andhra University to offer Sound engineering, Music production courses

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prof P.V.G.D Prasada Reddy has announced that the university would offer sound engineering, music production, film editing courses of international standards. A brochure containing the details of the courses was released with Aditya Modi, an internationally renowned sound engineer and studio designer, at the AU Academic Senate Hall on Friday.

Later, Prof. Prasada Reddy said that AU had been giving importance to arts at parwith science and technology since its inception. An MoU had been entered into with St. Luke’s Institute, which has decades of experience in this field, to train professionals useful for today’s world.

The university would provide the building in which Luke’s would build a sophisticated Dolby Atmos studio. Apart from the students studying in AU, others in the city would be given an opportunity to join these courses, he revealed. Music production and sound engineering certificate courses and PG diploma are offered in 3 months, 6 months and one year. The aim of the courses was to relieve students of academic stress, he added.

“AU is working towards promoting traditional music and dance. Engineering and science students are also making changes in the syllable to study traditional arts and music. Students of AU affiliated colleges will also be given the opportunity to join in sound engineering courses. In the new education policy, it has been suggested to give priority to arts along with technology, and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that arts and sports should be part of education. Students will be given the opportunity to choose sound engineering, music and dance courses as electives,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Sound engineer Aditya Modi said that Andhra University is moving forward with a diverse idea and

ambition. There is a great demand in the field of sound engineering and this center would be useful for the youth towards training the professionals required for this field, he stated. Aashirvad Luke, the founder of St. Luke’s, said that the Dolby Atmos studio is being constructed in Visakhapatnam for the first time in the state and the journey would take Visakha tonew heights in the field of music.