Andhra University junior students attacked with knives by seniors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Visakhapatnam: Three junior students of Andhra University who were allegedly attacked by their seniors with knives, are now undergoing treatment in the King George Hospital here.

According to reports, some seniors of the university along with some outsiders were pestering the juniors to buy ganja. When the latter said that it was against law and would report the matter to the police with evidence, the seniors had called them to their room in MVP Colony to settle the issue. However, after the juniors went there, they were attacked with knives.

Police on Wednesday registered a case against both the groups and are investigating.

It is said that the juniors had recorded packing of ganja powder in sachets and ganja smoking by seniors on their mobile phone and submitted the evidence to the police for taking action.