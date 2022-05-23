Andrew Symonds’ memorial service to be held on May 27

Townsville (Queensland): The family of late Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died in a single car crash on May 14 at the age of 46, has said that a memorial service for the legendary cricketer will take place at the Riverway Stadium here on May 27.

A report in cricket.com.au said on Monday that Australian greats such as Ian Healy, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehmann, Jimmy Maher and former women’s team head coach Matthew Mott will be among those who will speak at the memorial.

“Andrew Symonds’ life will be celebrated by former teammates with a no-jacket, no-tie memorial service in Townsville on Friday, almost two weeks after the cricket star’s death,” said the report. The report added that the Riverway Stadium event will be live-streamed at the Gabba, the late cricketer’s old home ground with Queensland.

Symonds was driving on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge in Queensland when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the former cricketer but he died of his injuries.

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country, but was perhaps best known for his exploits in white-ball cricket. He featured in 198 ODIs — scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries — while also contributing 133 wickets with his handy off-spin and gentle medium pace.

