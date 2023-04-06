Angel Reese, 20-year-old basketball player who turned down White House invitation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:01 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: A young United States basketball champion, who is on the road to go down as one of the country’s biggest sporting names, has declined an invitation from the White House. The 20-year-old female athlete declined the offer after taking offence at First Lady Jill Biden’s comments.

Reese plays the forward position for Louisiana State University’s LSU Tigers, which recently beat Iowa State University in the famed NCAA tournament. She also won the Most Outstanding Player award.

With dark thick eyelashes and long nails, even while on the court playing significant matches, Reese defies the stereotype. With her recent comments, she also proved that she speaks her mind. So here’s what happened.

LSU Tigers won the finals and as the tradition goes, the winning team is invited to the White House. However, the First Lady, in a comment she made post-match, indicated that the runners-up, ISU, may also be invited.

Reese hit back at Jill Biden and said that had the runners-up team been majority black women like LSU Tigers, they wouldn’t have been called to the White House. Sharing the article, she wrote, “A JOKE (sic)” with three laughter emojis. Her teammates also shared her sentiment and hit back at the FLOTUS denying any invitation from the White House.

In an interview, she said that she would rather go to former President Obama’s house and celebrate the win with him and his wife Michelle Obama. One of the teammates also asked the Obamas if they would host them.

Although the official invitation is reportedly not sent yet, it remains to be seen if the LSU Tigers will actually forfeit the opportunity to visit the White House. Having said that, taking a stand for what she believes, Angel Reese is the latest superstar influencer.