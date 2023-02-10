Nizam Basketball Academy in semis of SVK Memorial Basketball Tournament

Nizam Basketball Academy and Sanathnagar Playground recorded victories to enter the semifinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Nizam Basketball Academy and Sanathnagar Playground recorded victories to enter the semifinals of the 4th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament at the Secunderabad YMCA basketball courts in Hyderabad on Friday.

Riding on Vijay’s 35-point show and Kaushik’s 20-point efforts, NBA defeated Victory Play Ground 87-82 in a closely-fought quarterfinal. They will take on Secunderabad YMCA.

Sanathnagar playground also trailing at halftime 28-32 fought back through their tall player Jasim Ali and PV Nikhil Sai to register a 58-52 win over Saints who were well served by Rajat and Agni. Sanathnagar Playground will clash with G9 in the semifinal.

Results: NBA 87 (Vijay 35, Kaushik 20 Balaji 13) bt VPG 82 (Ganesh Patil 21); Sanathnagar PG 58 (Jasim 20 ) bt Saints 52 (Rajat16); G 9 49 (Dinesh Kumar 13) bt Hyderabad YMCA 39 (Bala 14 Vishwa 13).