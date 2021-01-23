Aniketh slams unbeaten 192 in HCA two-day league match

HPS B thrashed Brothers XI by eight wickets in another match

Hyderabad: Aniketh Kumar scored an unbeaten 192 in 193 balls as International CC posted 307 runs in 76.5 overs on the first day of the A 2 division two-day league against Time CC on Saturday.

In another match, HPS B thrashed Brothers XI by eight wickets. Brother XI were skittle out for 88 runs in 53.2 overs while HPS knocked off the total in 24.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Brother XI 88 in 53.2 Overs (Avinash 34, Kapil 3/10) lost to HPS (B) 89/2 in 24.4 Overs (Gaurav 43no);

International CC 307 in 76.5 Overs (Aniketh Kumar 192 no (193b, 30×4, 1×6, RHB), Arsalan 3/14, Manish 3/37) vs Time CC 3/0in 6 overs;

New Star CC 257 in 77.2 Over (Mirza Mudassir Baig 78; Syed Rasheed 4/53) vs Tirumala CC 8/0 in 5 overs .

