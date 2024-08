HCA League: Ganga, Rohit’s heroics propel Jai Bhagwathi to big score

Both Ganga and Rohit fall short of double centuries in Jai Bhagwathi CC’s dominant show against Venus Cybertech CC in the HCA A2 Division Two Day League Championship match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 12:03 AM

From left, D Rohit and Khaja Rahimuddin

Hyderabad: A Ganga and D Rohit narrowly missed out double centuries, smashing 196 (26×4, 3×6) and 195 (22×4, 6×6) respectively for Jai Bhagwathi CC against Venus Cybertech CC in the HCA A2 Division Two Day League Championship match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Thanks to their remarkable innings, Jai Bhagwathi posted a formidable 503/8 in 90 overs. For Venus, Viswak Sai picked up three wickets.

Also Read Tilak to lead Hyderabad in Buchi Babu Tournament

In another match, Khaja Rahimuddin’s impressive figures of 5/46 led Nizam CC to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Chakra CC. Rahimuddin’s stellar bowling effort restricted Sri Chakra CC to 142 in 42 overs. In reply, Nizam CC reached the target in 26 overs. SK Abdul Ghafoor top-scored with 59 runs.

Brief Scores: HUCC 238 in 73.3 overs (P Aditya 5/25, B Venkat 3/57) vs Team Kun 78/1 in 19 overs (Ravi S 34batting); CCOB 228 in 73.3 overs (Mohd Faisal 52, A Ved Reddy 3/47) vs Cheerful Chums 0/1 in 1 over; Nizamabad Dist 248 in 65.2 overs (Srikar 53, Atif 64, Adithya 4/75, Abhishel 3/55) vs Vijaynagar CC 32/5 in 18 overs; Beema CC 264 in 61.2 overs (Arjun Reddy 100, S Vamshhi Kumaar 4/74) vs Manikumar CC 4/2 in 1.4 overs; Rakesh XI 291/9 in 67 overs (M Vamshi Reddy 130(108b,17x47x6), V Darshan Reddy 5/69(14-2-69-5)) vs Kishoresons CC; Sungrace CC 121 in 47 overs (B Shourya 58, Jyothi Sai 5/37) lost to Postal 127/2 in 28.2 overs (Mohd Shakeer 80 no); Concorde Cc 205 in 43.1 overs (Durga Ujwal 80, Sachin Shinde 36, Vakulansh 5/ 53) vs Sri Shyam CC 33/3 in 14 overs; Southern Star CC 90 in 31.5 overs (Babar Khan 4/31, A Sandeep Kumar 4/18) lost to Elegant CC 91/5 in 28 overs (Babar Khan 38no, K Praveen Kumar 4/38); Jai Bhagwathi Cc 503/8 in 90 overs (D Rohit 195, A Ganga 196, Viswak Sai 3/105) vs Venus Cybertech CC; Mahmood CC 298 in 82.1 overs (K Akhil 57, S Eshwar 4/53) vs New Blues CC 13/0 in 7 overs; Sri Chakra Cc 142/10 in 44 overs (Syed 70, Khaja Rahimuddin 5/46) lost to Nizam Cc 143/2 in 26 overs (SK Abdul Ghafoor 59, Muntazir Ahmed 35); Nalgonda Dist 379 in 65.5 overs (D Adithya 96, B Rohit Das 88, B Jayanth Reddy 3/68, M Chatrapathi 3/103) bt Osmania Univ 154 in 42.5 overs (Mohd Mujahed 4/62, Vishnuvardhan Reddy 3/33); Manchester CC 226 in 75.5 overs (Loknath Yadav 55, Harshil Mishra 69, Shebaaz Khan 3/27, Mustafa Malik Khan 5/53)vs Red Hills CC 26/1 in 8 overs; Nizam College 180 in 53.1 overs (Mohd Parvez 68, Syed Daniyal 38 no, K Siddeshwara Reddy 6/39) vs Shalimar CC 103/3 in 31 overs (Varun Mishra 51, Akshay C 40 no); Khammam Dist 338 in 62.5 overs (M Tejaram 104, Vishal Yadav 106, Sai Chand 53, A Vishwanth Reddy 4/78, Syed Afnaan 5/ 43) vs Hyderabad Titans CC 49/5 in 21 overs K Srikhar 4/11); Sagar Xi 160 in 51.1 overs (D Dheeraj Pranav 4/12) vs Balaji Colts CC 163/3 in 30.3 overs (Hansin Reddy 58no, Dheeraj Pranav 72no); Hyd C Academy 93 in 39.4 overs (Akash Pisu 3/19, P Varun 4/17) lost to Ours CC 94/3 in 19.5 overs (M Rithwik 40 no); Deccan Blues Cc 173 in 44.2 overs (Kalyan P 56, Somasani Raju 3/55) vs MP Blues CC 54/4 in 18 overs; Adnan Cc 126 in 44.5 overs (M Mithilesh 3/48, Harshavardhan Reddy 3/21) bt Agarwal Sr CC 83 in 19.3 overs (Akshay Sai Goud 5/24), Tanveer Singh 5/21);

HCA Boy’s U-16 Inter School & Colleges Tournament: Bhartiya Vidya Bhavans PS J Hills 72 in 19 overs (Y Harry Stanes 3/8, G Geeth Mudiraj 5/22) lost to Sri Chaitanya School E Maredpally 73/0 in 8 overs (G Murali Akshit 30no); The Gadium School Kollur 112 in 22.1 overs (Priyam N Acharya 3/17, Abhiram N 3/9) lost to Kiran International School 113/2 in 17.1 overs (Dhurva Advaith 48 no); Kenedy Vidya Bhavan H School 162 in 33.4 overs (Suhan 3/25) bt Narayana School Tarnaka 57 in 20.4 overs (M Amogh 3/18); Delhi P School Nacharam 111 in 31.2 overs (Nithin Nayak 4/27, A Vaibhav 3/7) bt SS Gurukul International School Secbad 74 in 24.3 overs (Riyansh Sharma 3/15, A Sitharaman 4/6); Chaitanya Jr College Balapur 241/6 in 30 overs (A Nishanth Reddy 103) bt Urooj Model School 107/8 in 30 overs (Mohd Nehan Ahmed 3/18); Tatva Global School Kukatpally 174 in 44.3 overs (Rushyendranath Reddy 51 no, K Kaushik Reddy 6/29) bt St Paul’s High School Thurkyamjal 83 in 17.1 overs (M Skandaz 4/10); Slate The School Bowrampet 24 in 11.2 overs (M Shriyan 6/14) lost to Chirec International School Kondapur 25/0 in 4 overs; Genius Grammer School 151 in 24.1 overs (T Stanley 50, Shariq 3/28) bt Sultan Ul Loom Banjara Hills 133/10 in 27.1 overs (Bhargav Kumar 4/20); Dilsukhnagar H School 130 in 21.3 overs (Sai Dharahas 4/28, B Rudraksh 3/22) bt Slate The School Himayathnagar 84 in 17.4 overs (J Shiva Teja 3/13, B Udheeth 4/24);

HCA Girl’s U-15 League: Team J 78/3 in 10 overs (Shreeya 25, Laxmi Sahasra 18) bt Team L 49/6 in 10 overs; Team H 67/4 in 10 overs (Bhavishya 26) bt Team G 58/2 in 10 overs (Neetha 20).