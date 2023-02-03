Anil Kapoor to Chiranjeevi, celebrities remember legendary filmmaker K Viswanath

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 04:46 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: The death of legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, who made an unprecedented contribution towards the Telugu cinema, has left the country devastated with people across India pouring their emotional tributes to the ‘Kalatapasvi’ on their social media handles.

Renowned celebs from various Indian film industries, including veteran actor Aruna Irani, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty, musician AR Rahman, ‘RRR’-director Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Allari Naresh and several others took to social media to remember the auteur.

Remembering the late filmmaker, actor Aruna Irani said, “He was so creative. I couldn’t sleep in the night after working with him. He used to show the hand movements and we have to deliver the dialogues, while doing that. Rekha and I used to pray that his shifts get over early. He will show some expressions the next day and we won’t be able to do that. Both of us used to fret about that.”

Sharing pictures of himself and late director K Viswanath, Hindi film actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP My Guru (sic).”

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who had worked with Viswanath in ‘Swathi Kiranam’, took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathi Kiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones (sic).”

Actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar, who had also worked in ‘Swathi Kiranam’ and ‘Swathi Muthyam’, tweeted, “Viswanath garu. Shanti to a legend. A person in his own way leaves a huge vacuum of his art and thinking. Who made films with a purpose. Who was the calm in a storm. Will miss you dearly (sic).”

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath’s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti (sic).” Chiranjeevi had worked with Viswanath in ‘Subhalekha’, ‘Swayam Krushi’, and ‘Aapadbhandavadu’. The actor had recently visited Viswanath at his residence to celebrate the latter’s 92nd birthday.

Actor Allari Naresh, who worked in Viswanath’s last directorial project ‘Subhapradam’, wrote, “To have worked under his direction and to be a part of the industry that is his, is an honour. His loss is irreplaceable, his work is incomparable. RIP Guru K Viswanath garu, a legend in every way (sic).”

AR Rahman wrote, “Anjali tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji (sic).” He also shared a picture with him on his Twitter account.

“Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharanam and Sagara Sangamam. His loss is unbearable. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace,” wrote ‘RRR’ star Jr NTR. “Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever (rest was written in a regional language) (sic),” said director Rajamouli.

K Viswanath made his directorial debut with ‘Aathma Gouravam’ in 1965. Some of his best films include ‘Swathi Muthyam’, ‘Sirivennela’, ‘Shankarabharanam’, and ‘Sagara Sangamam’, among others.