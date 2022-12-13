Citizens request TSRTC to run buses from Hyderabad to Kaleshwaram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials are examining requests from citizens for more services between Hyderabad and Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, with it being a popular spot both for tourists and devotees.

Of late, quite a few requests have been received to the authorities both online and offline reportedly on the lack of proper TSRTC bus services to Kaleshwaram from the city and vice-versa.

There has been a good footfall at the Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple, ever since the state government had constructed the prestigious Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), the place also turned into a tourist spot.

Though attracting a good number of tourists and devotees, the place is not adequately serviced by the buses. Citizens claimed that while only one or two RTC buses were available from Kaleswaram to Hyderabad, there was hardly any service from Hyderabad to Kaleswaram for online reservation.

According to the RTC officials, the possibilities are being examined to increase number of buses both online and offline on the route.“We are examining requests from citizens. After analysing the demand and viabilities necessary decision will be taken,” said an official.