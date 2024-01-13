Annaram Barrage seepage repair work begins

Small seepages occurred at gate number 38 and 28 due to heavy rains in October.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 09:48 PM

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Afcons Infrastructure Limited, that constructed the Annaram Barrage, has started the seepage repair work in the Barrage on Saturday.

In Annaram Barrage, which is a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, small seepages occurred at gate number 38 and 28 due to heavy rains in October. The officials who were alerted made a temporary treatment with stone, metal and sand and controlled the leakage and prevented sand from seepage.

The Central Water Commission(CWC) team visited Annaram Barrage on November 2 and inspected the seepages and praised the measures taken by the authorities. Recently a team of State ministers also inspected Annaram Barrage and concluded that there was no danger with the two seepages.

According to sources, Afcons, which has started treatment for the seepage works at Annaram Barrage, is using a chemical called polyurethane, specially brought from Himachal Pradesh to take up grouting works for seepage at the 38th gate of Barrage and after it was finished, the seepage at the 28th gate would begin. About 25 experts from Afcons were engaged in the work, the sources added.

This process would continue for about 15 days and after grouting, the water in the barrage would be released and the investigation work would start in the barrage by an agency called Parson assigned by the government, the sources added.