Telangana: Dam safety panel inspects Annaram barrage

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 06:30 PM

The team undertook the inspection at the behest of Telangana government following seepage related issues reported at the barrage recently

Hyderabad: The State Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) and technical experts of the State Dam Safety Organisation on Tuesday visited the Annaram barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and inspected the structure.

The team undertook the inspection at the behest of the State government following seepage related issues reported at the barrage recently. The team conducted a thorough inspection of pier no 39 and its peripheries suspected to be the source of the seepage.

Water from Annaram barrage was completely drained to facilitate an end-to-end inspection of the project. Over 2.5 tmc of water was let off from the barrage during the last 48 hours. The Annaram barrage work was executed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited. As a minor leakage was spotted in the barrage, the implementing agency had undertaken grouting works for arresting the seepage a few months ago. The barrage was restored to the normal functioning status under the supervision of the Operations and Maintenance wing of the Irrigation Department.

But the seepage related issues surfaced once again last week grabbing the attention of the government which in turn took the issue to the attention of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). Instead of taking up rehabilitation works immediately, the government had made it clear that it would go by the directions of the NDSA experts.

The NDSA team is expected to visit Annaram barrage by the weekend for a thorough investigation and recommend a way forward. The DSRP which had inspected the barrage would submit its preliminary report to the government in a day and two.

The same report would be shared with the National Dam Safety Authority team on its visit to the project. The DSRP team also visited the Medigadda barrage and took stock of the structural issues in Block 7 of the barrage. Three sagging piers of the barrage in Block no 7 of Medigadda were revisited by the team.