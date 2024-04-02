Judicial probe into Kaleshwaram to commence soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 12:18 PM

Hyderabad: The judicial probe by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will commence soon.

A separate office has been opened for the commission at BRK Bhavan. Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja, accompanied by a team of senior officials of the department, will meet Justice Ghose in Kolkata on Tuesday and brief him on the project after handing him over the terms of reference of the inquiry.