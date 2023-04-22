Another blow to mango growers in Karimnagar

According to horticulture department estimations, 50 percent of the crop was damaged and the highest of 23,000 acres crop damage is recorded in Jagtial district alone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Horticulture department officials examing damaged mangoes in Jagtial.

Karimnagar: In another blow, strong winds coupled with light showers hit the erstwhile Karimnagar district late on Thursday night, damaging mango crop in a big way. It is going to be a big loss for mango farmers, who are already facing troubles due to low prices for the crop in the market. Earlier, it was estimated that there would be yield reduction by 30 percent following the attack of various diseases in different stages as well as the hailstorm that hit the district last month.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent strong winds worsen further the troubles of mango growers. According to horticulture department estimations, 50 percent of the crop was damaged. The highest of 23,000 acres crop damage is recorded in Jagtial district alone. In Karimnagar, crop was damaged in a big way in Ramadugu, Shadnagar, Sriramulapalle, Thirumalapur, Dathojipet, Koratpalli, Mothe, Rudraram and Laxmipur. Crop spread in 80 acres in Annaram, Edullagattepalli, Munjampalli, Laxmipur of Manakondur mandal was damaged. Mango orchards were also damaged in Keshapatam, and Arnakonda.

The crop was damaged in 2,203 acres in Peddapalli district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Horticulture Officer, Jagtial, J Prathap Singh said that 50 percent of the crop was damaged due to recent strong winds. It is going to be a big loss for mango growers, who were already in trouble due to diseases and earlier hailstorms, he said.

On the other hand, mango trading in Jagtial market is on lethargic note. Though it is one of the biggest markets in the state, traders are not paying high prices for the crop following damages and poor quality of the fruits.

Since Jagtial mangoes are more famous, traders from different north Indian states would come down here to purchase the crop during the summon season.

The price of mangoes in the local market would depend on the Delhi market from where mangoes would be transported to different north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and others. Recently, traders in Delhi market reportedly rejected a few mango loaden lorries on the ground of poor quality. So, traders were not paying much price in Jagtial market.

Also Read Telangana: Mango trade sees dull days in Jagtial market