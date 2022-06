Another farmer strike dead by lightning in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Another farmer died after being struck by lightning when he was sowing cotton seeds in his farm in Chintalamanepalli mandal centre on Friday. The victim was identified as Rauthu Ravuji (42), a resident of Chintalamanepalli mandal headquarters.

Ravuji lost consciousness when the lightning struck him. He breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital.