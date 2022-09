Anshul bowls Galaxy to big win in HCA A2 division league

Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: K Anshul scalped five wickets for 11 as Galaxy defeated Secunderabad Gymkhana by nine wickets in the HCA A2 division two day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Yadav Dairy 203/8 in 35 overs (Md Sufiyan 3/30) lost to National 205/6 in 34.1 overs (P Rahul 50no); Sunshine 240/5 in 30 overs (Y Avinash 57) bt Tirumala 44 allout in 17.2 overs (B Yathin Reddy 3/21); Secunderabad Gymkhana 101 in 24.2 overs (B Jeevan 3/32, K Anshul 5/11) lost to Galaxy 102/1 in 6.5 overs (J Venkat Shiva Charan 47no).