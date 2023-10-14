Hyderabad: Man drives away with car worth Rs 1 crore; arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a man who had allegedly stolen a car worth over Rs. 1 crore from the parking lot of an upscale hotel.

Sai Kiran (30), a resident of Vanasthalipuram, went to the hotel on Friday morning and drove away with a Porsche car belonging to one Arshit Reddy, who is a relative of film producer Dil Raju.

Arshit had parked the car in the hotel parking area and went inside on some work. After about an hour when he came out he found his car missing. Arshit informed the security who alerted the police on Dial 100. The local police rushed to the spot and with the help of the closed circuit cameras footages identified the man and traced him at KBR park junction.

The Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and took Sai Kiran into custody. Initially, the man told the police that he was personal assistant to an industrialist and a Bollywood actor. However, the police later realized out he was giving conflicting versions to misguide them.

“We arrested the man and remanded him. He was previously involved in a case at Vanasthalipuram. He is not working as PA to any industrialist or actor and told us he liked the car so drove it away,” said Jubilee Hills Inspector, S Veera Shehkar.