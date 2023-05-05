Police job aspirant ends life in Hyderabad

Sai Kiran (26), a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar, aspired to become a police constable like his elder brother and had also appeared for the police constable recruitment exams which were recently held.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 AM, Fri - 5 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over his poor performance in the exams, a police job aspirant died by suicide in his house at Jagadgirigutta.

However, he was upset over his poor performance in it.

He hanged from the ceiling fan in his room.

The Jagadgirigutta police are investigating.