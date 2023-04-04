Answer sheets missing case: Two postal department workers suspended

The two were placed under suspension for their role in missing of a bundle containing nine answer scripts of Telugu language examination.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Adilabad: Two persons working on an outsourcing basis with the postal department were suspended in connection with their role in answer sheets of Telugu language examination going missing in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

Adilabad Superintendent of Post Office G Umamaheshwar said the staffers were V Rajitha and Nagaraju, working on an outsourcing basis with Utnoor post office. He added that a departmental inquiry was on into the incident.

The two were placed under suspension for their role in missing of a bundle containing nine answer scripts of Telugu language examination. The remaining 10 bundles were dispatched to the destination safely, he added.