| Tsnpdcl To Set Up Control Rooms To Handle Emergencies In Parts Of Telangana

TSNPDCL to set up control rooms to handle emergencies in parts of Telangana

The CMD directed the officials of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Adilabad and surrounding areas of Godavari to be cautious and respond immediately to emergency works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 07:53 PM

The CMD directed the officials of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Adilabad and surrounding areas of Godavari to be cautious and respond immediately to emergency works.

Warangal: Following heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms lashing several parts of the State on Tuesday, the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Chairman & Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy directed officials to set up round the clock control rooms at the circle level to ensure immediate action to deal with emergencies.

The CMD directed the officials of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Adilabad and surrounding areas of Godavari to be cautious and respond immediately to emergency works. Asking the field staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply in their respective circles, he directed them to make alternative arrangements in case of disruptions.

“Every single staff member must stay in the headquarters and serve. Men and materials should be kept ready to deal with the situation,”he said, adding that the officials should see that spare transformers were kept ready to be replaced with the damaged one. He asked the officials to coordinate with the concerned district officials and departments in resolving issues related to power supply.

People can contact toll free number 1800 425 0028 or 1912 for electricity related issues & complaints.