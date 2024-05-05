State government leaves jowar farmers in TS disappointed

Earlier, the government had been purchasing only 5.16 quintal per acre irrespective of the gross output.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: Jowar farmers, who had been demanding the government to do away with the per acre cap for procurement of their produce, have been left disappointed once again.

This is after State government issued orders raising the cap from 8.85 quintals per acres to 12 quintals even when a majority of farmers had harvested 15 quintals and more. Farmers in the entire State were mounting pressure on the government to ensure purchase of the entire output.

Also Read Area under Jowar cultivation increases in Sangareddy

Earlier, the government had been purchasing only 5.16 quintal per acre irrespective of the gross output.

The previous government had raised the cap to 8.85 quintals. Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad had a significant number of farmers who switched over to jowar farming this year and the yields were also encouraging.

They had then approached the government with a plea to ensure them a remunerative price.

While responding to their request, the government directed Markfed to take up purchase of jowar from farmers in both Adilabad and Nizamabad districts ensuring an MSP of Rs 3180 per quintal. However, the cap was raised to only 12 quintals per acre.