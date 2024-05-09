Eleven arrested for flesh trade in Adilabad

They were taken into custody during simultaneous raids conducted in New Housing Board Colony, Teachers' Colony and Vidyanagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 06:55 PM

Adilabad: Eleven persons including a coordinator of a voluntary organisation and three women were arrested on charges of operating a prostitution racket by the police, who conducted raids on certain houses in three different parts here on Wednesday night.

One of the accused persons was absconding, Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said K Baba Saheb alias Tharun from New Housing Board Colony, H Vamshikrishna, and S Ashok of Shantinagar, N Ravi Teja belonging to Teachers’ Colony, K Vishal, a resident of Mannur in Gudihathnoor mandal, Shaik Saleem of Gudihathnoor mandal, Adnan Ahmed and MD Ajeemuddin hailing from Mahalaxmiwada were apprehended.

Tharun had confessed to the offence under the guise of a voluntary organisation, titled Shur, which was set up to create awareness among the public over HIV in the town. He admitted to forcing women into the trade under the pretext of the awareness programmes.

Police said a report would be sent to representatives of the voluntary organisation on the illegal activities of Baba Saheb. The rescued women would shifted to State-run rehabilitation centres.