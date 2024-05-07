Parts of erstwhile Adilabad see hailstorms, gales

Meanwhile, paddy produce shifted to platforms and procurement centres was drenched by unseasonal rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 06:45 PM

A farmer shows paddy produce damaged by unseasonal rains to pressmen in Hajipur mandal on Tuesday

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district registered hailstorms coupled with gales on Tuesday. The rains, however, brought relief to the public by bringing down the scorching heat.

A few villages in Utnoor, Indervelli, and other mandals of Adilabad district experienced hailstorms coupled with gales. People gathered the ice pellets in bowls. Damage of crops and houses were not reported yet in the district. Water entered commercial establishments and houses in Wankidi mandal centre in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Meanwhile, paddy produce shifted to platforms and procurement centres was drenched by unseasonal rains in Hajipur, Vemanapalli, Jaipur, Thandur, Kannepalli and Jannaram mandals of Mancherial district, causing losses to farmers. Mango orchards reaching the harvesting stage were damaged by the hailstorm. Farmers urged officials to carry out a survey to assess the damage of the mango crop.

On the other hand, people expressed happiness over the showers that cooled down maximum temperatures. The erstwhile district was witnessing around 45 degrees Celsius for the last few weeks.