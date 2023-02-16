Anthill Ventures, SparkLabs ink partnership

The startups from both countries will receive growth fund, sales and localisation strategies, a release said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Venture Capital firm Anthill Ventures and SparkLabs, a network of startup accelerators and venture capital funds, announced a partnership to enhance the growth of Indian and Korean startups.

Both aim to bring together co-investment, mentorship, resources, and business expansion opportunities for technology-based startups from India and Korea in healthcare, urban tech, media tech, and urban lifestyle fields.

SparkLabs will analyse barriers for Indian startups in the Korea market. Anthill will be the gateway for Korean startups to the Indian market. The startups from both countries will receive growth fund, sales and localisation strategies, a release said.