RICH launches monthly support series for MedTech innovators and startups

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 March 2024, 11:42 AM

Hyderabad: RICH, a Telangana Government initiative, has been doing a monthly support series named as SAMARTHan@RICH, launched in October 2023, designed to address the challenges faced by medical technology (MedTech) innovators and startups as they bring their products to market.

SAMARTHan@RICH offers a comprehensive program covering critical areas like:

Intellectual Property (IP) awareness and application process

Governance and compliance

Idea validation from clinicians

Regulatory roadmap for product development and commercialization

Conducting clinical validation studies

Through this series, innovators and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to connect with experts from IP agencies, the CDSCO Hyderabad Zonal Office, and experienced clinicians from RICH’s network. These experts will provide guidance and answer specific questions to help startups navigate the complexities of the MedTech industry.

“Cultivating the future of medical devices requires a collaborative approach that leverages the power of mentorship,” said Rashmi Pimpale, CEO, RICH. “By sharing knowledge and expertise, we can empower startups to navigate the regulatory landscape, refine their technologies, and deliver life-changing solutions to patients faster. Together, we’re building a healthier, more connected world, one startup at a time.”

SAMARTHan@RICH offers five distinct tracks:

Governance and Compliances

Intellectual Property and Idea Validation

Regulatory Guidance

Clinical Validation

These tracks cater to the specific needs of entrepreneurs at different stages of their journeys, from budding researchers to established startups seeking clinical trial guidance.

The program successfully launched in February 2024 with sessions on Idea Validation, Clinical Validation, and Regulatory Guidance. Shortlisted participants received valuable one-on-one mentorship from industry leaders including Mr. Vinay Kumar Gupta, Assistant Drug Controller at CDSCO Hyderabad Zonal Office, Dr. Venkat Ramana Sudigali, CEO at Excell Hospitals, and Dr. Vinayendar Tulla, CEO at Aditya Hospitals.

“Fostering innovation in medical devices requires a commitment to addressing regulatory challenges,” said Mr. Vinay Kumar Gupta. “Mentorship is crucial in guiding startups through the complexities of regulations and standards. SAMARTHan@RICH empowers these innovators with the knowledge they need to ensure their solutions reach the patients who need them most.”

“Clinicians are committed to providing the best care for our patients,” said Dr. Venkat Ramana Sudigali. “Mentorship for MedTech startups is a strategic investment in the future of healthcare. By supporting these innovators, we accelerate the development of groundbreaking solutions and ensure their safe and effective integration into patient care.”

SAMARTHan@RICH is open for participation on a monthly basis. Interested innovators and startups can register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfm0xy3FewVQ3Ap4OQSYwm6a07Xa5xtc8PsdbNnAiqGsr32xw/viewform