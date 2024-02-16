T-Hub and Hexagon select 12 start-ups for Lab32 program

16 February 2024

Hyderabad: Noted start-up incubator T-Hub on Friday announced the launch of a new cohort of its flagship program, LAB32, in collaboration with Hexagon, a global leader in digital solutions. The program, spanning 100 days, will focus on Digital Twin, Real-Time Language Translation, and Predictive Maintenance using AI models.

Under T-Hub’s guidance and with Hexagon’s support, selected startups will receive mentorship in Go-to-Market (GTM) strategies, along with invaluable support from value partners. The program also offers access to T-Hub’s upcoming activities and the potential for market access during the Market Access Day. Furthermore, three startups from the cohort stand a chance to Go-to-Market with Hexagon, opening doors to transformative opportunities.

A meticulous evaluation process led to the selection of 12 startups out of over 230 applications. These startups underwent multiple rounds of evaluation, showcasing their product pitches from both technical and business perspectives. The final selected startups include Deeploop, Gudlyf Mobility, LIVNSENSE, SwitchOn, CRIONTechnologies, AIOTEL, Eugenie.ai, Xeeed.io, Indika AI, Atomstate, GenZ Technologies, and Vitra.ai.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, T-Hub said, “The launch of LAB32 in collaboration with Hexagon underscores our dedication to providing startups with unparalleled opportunities for growth and success. Through our robust innovation ecosystem, we aim to equip startups at the MVP stage with the essential tools and resources they need to achieve Product-Market Fit and excel in their Go-to-Market strategies.”

Paolo Guglielmini, president and CEO, Hexagon commented “I, along with our team here at Hexagon’s R&D Center in India, am thrilled to join incredible entrepreneurs who are shaping the future through their impactful innovations and ideas.”

Navaneet Mishra, senior vice president, Hexagon’s R&D Centre India, “We look forward to working closely with these start-ups, mentoring and enabling them to develop and scale solutions with Hexagon’s cutting-edge platforms and technologies.”

LAB32 has solidified its position as India’s Longest Running Market Readiness Program, supporting startups on their journey from MVP-ready to market-ready. With this cohort, T-Hub’s LAB32 program has reached a milestone of 300 startups, with over $410mn secured to date in funding. Over 50 mentors have contributed to the program’s success, positioning LAB32 as the go-to program for MVP-stage startups seeking Product-Market Fit and GTM strategies, the press release added.