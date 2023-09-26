“Anti-BJP wave has started”:CM Siddaramaiah after AIADMK snaps ties with BJP

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that an anti-BJP wave has started in the whole nation after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) snapped its ties with the ruling party at the Centre.

CM accused the saffron party of “indulging” in politics and “breaking the society” in their last nine years of rule.

“Anti-BJP wave has started in the whole nation because, in the past 9 years, they (BJP) have just done politics and have broken the society. After knowing this truth, many parties have stepped back,” he told reporters on Tuesday in Mysuru.

The BJP lost a key ally in Tamil Nadu on Monday when AIADMK cut it ties with the ruling party at the Centre. This came as a jolt to the BJP, just months before a string of crucial state assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said that it is the saffron party which needs the AIADMK and not the other way round.

“It’s the BJP which needs AIADMK and it’s not AIADMK that needs BJP as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned,” Sathyan said while announcing the formal breakup.

“For the sanctity of the alliance we maintained the status quo. But K Annamalai turned out to be a rabble-rouser. He started commenting on our leaders and founders. He started criticising our ideology,” he added

Earlier Uddhav Balasaheb Sena Leader Sanjay Raut said that soon more parties would leave the NDA.

“When we formed INDIA alliance that is when they remembered NDA. Till then it was ‘Modi akele kafi hai’. But the moment INDIA alliance was formed, PM Modi was not enough alone, they needed more support. The NDA alliance which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal is not NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal were the real strength of NDA. This NDA is very weak. Not just AIADMK , but more parties will break ties with the BJP. BJP will also sink before 2024” said Raut.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, the most popular face of the BJP in the state, who was projected to be the focal point of this separation, shied away from speaking on this breakup.

“Now Yatra is going on and I read the press statement given by them (AIADMK) and regarding this. Our national leadership will speak at the right time. I thank all the media persons. We have a protocol and our national leadership will speak at the right time,” Annamalai told media during his ongoing En Mann En Makkal Yatra in the state.

The BJP which lost Karnataka (the only southern state it ruled) this year, managed to join hands with the Janata Dal (Secular) this week. However, with AIADMK exiting the NDA fold today, the political landscape in south India changes once again for the BJP.