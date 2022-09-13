Anupam Kher and Boman Irani share photos with co-stars of ‘Uunchai’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:02 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

By Sevitha Maturi

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on the social media, has recently shared photos with co-stars from the upcoming movie ‘Uunchai’ — Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan, and director Sooraj Barjatya — and wrote, “It always feels impossible until it is done! #Uunchai is one such film. I feel special and lucky to be part of this magnum opus directed by God’s own child #SoorajBarjatya. Proud to be working with a great team of actors and technicians! See you in theaters on 11-11-2022! Jai Ho!(sic).”

Boman Irani also shared one pic with Amitabh and Anupam, and wrote: “Man what a privilege! #Uunchaithemovie has brought joy to many already. As far as I’m concerned you can see the joy written all over my face.”