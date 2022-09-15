Watch: Anushka Sharma’s ‘Chakda Xpress’ co-star Anshul Chauhan’s fan moment with Virat Kohli

Anshul, who turned 29 on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos with the former India skipper, and she can be seen grinning as she stands beside Kohli.

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma‘s co-star Anushul Chauhan from her upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’ was in for a sweet surprise on her birthday as she got a special visit from Anushka’s husband and India’s batting icon Virat Kohli.

“Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli, (sic)” she captioned the post. “Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here,” she added, and thanked Sharma for making it happen. Ansuhka responded to the post with a laughing emoji.

Chauhan made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’. She has also been a part of films like ‘Bicchoo Kha Khel’, ‘Taj Mahal 1989’, and ‘Zero’. ‘Chakda Xpress’ will be her second collaboration with Anushka after ‘Zero’.

‘Chakda Xpress’ marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback after her last release ‘Zero’ in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The release date of the film is still awaited.