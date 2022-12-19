Nikhil, Anupama’s ‘18 Pages’ trailer garners good response

Bunny Vas is producing the much-awaited film, and the cinematography has been handled by A Vasanth while Navin Nooli took care of the editing part. Allu Aravind is presenting it.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:30 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: After impressing the global audience with the blockbuster film ‘Karthikeya 2’, actor Nikhil Siddhartha is preparing for the release of his next film ‘18 Pages’. Also starring Anupama Parameswaran, the film is helmed by Palnati Surya Pratap and is set to hit the theatres on December 23. The story has been penned by ‘Pushpa’ fame Sukumar, while the music is by Gopi Sundar.

As the theatrical trailer of the film was released by the makers on Monday, it garnered a good response from the audience. Hitting over 8 million views within a day, the trailer shows an interesting love story brewing between the lead actors. The chemistry between the characters of Nikhil and Anupama looks special. However, there’s a twist in the tale as we witness them caught in a tough situation. “Love is complicated and crazy,” is how the makers describe the story in the trailer.

Promotions of the film are in full swing as the makers invited Allu Arjun as the chief guest for a pre-release event held in the city on Monday.

Watch the trailer: