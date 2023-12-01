Anuv Jain’s new single ‘Husn’ is a soul-stirring ode to unrequited love

Husn’ means external beauty and this song is about external beauty without the depth of relationship and love – it’s a situationship in the most natural form.

By IANS Published Date - 01:32 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, has now come out with a new single titled ‘Husn’, an emotional ballad as it delves into the depths of heartbreak.

Anuv said: “This song would probably be one of my most special ones, and I’ve been trying to figure out why. I think it’s because the lyrics and the storytelling is so mature, yet so real and relatable. ‘Husn’ means external beauty and this song is about external beauty without the depth of relationship and love – it’s a situationship in the most natural form.

Known for his poignant storytelling and subtle wordplay, each verse of the track explores the pain and discomfort of one-sided love; and how the narrator is coming to terms with their love never being reciprocated.

Following the story of a couple in a ‘situationship’, the track is a testament to Anuv’s ability to craft poetry touching upon themes of passion, vulnerability, and the beauty of human connections.

He added: “The way the song progresses, the narrator realises she will never be able to win this person’s love. He sees their relationship as transactional. She’s hoping for something more.”

“The main takeaway from this song that I hope people get, is that there are no bad characters here. Just two people looking for different things and unfortunately, one person gets their heart broken.”

The 28-year-old singer from Punjab concluded: “We have also captured this emotion in the music video of the track – Husn has this moment where the music flows into a crescendo and I felt a dance routine would be beautiful to depict how intimate and raw this song is.”