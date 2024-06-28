| Parts Of Erstwhile Adilabad Register Light To Moderate Rains In Last 24 Hours

As per rainfall report available on Telangana Development Planning Society’s website, the average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was gauged to be 48 mm.

28 June 2024

Adilabad: Parts of erstwhile registered light to moderate rains from Thursday 8 am to Friday 8 am, cheering farmers.

As per rainfall report available on Telangana Development Planning Society’s website, the average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was gauged to be 48 mm. Wankidi mandal had the highest rainfall of 90.5 mm, followed by Kerameri mandal which witnessed 81.1 mm of rainfall. Chintalamanepalli, Lingapur, Sirpur (T) and Bejjur mandals had anywhere between 40 mm and 70 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was measured to be 159 mm as against the normal rainfall of 170 mm from June 1 to 28, reflecting a nominal deficit by 6 percent.

Meanwhile, Mancherial district’s average rainfall was 39.5 mm. Naspur mandal experienced the highest rainfall of 69.5 mm, while Kasipet mandal recorded 61.1 mm of rainfall. Jananram, Bheemini, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Jaipur, Bheemaram and Luxettipet mandals saw over 40 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was gauged to be 104 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 154.5 mm, indicating a deficit by 32 percent.

In the meantime, Adilabad district saw an average rainfall of 29 mm, while average rainfall of Nirmal district was 18 mm. Adilabad had actual rainfall of 202 mm as against the normal rainfall of 183 mm, showing an excess by 10 percent, Nirmal district recorded actual rainfall of 182 mm of rainfall when compared to the normal rainfall of 160.7 mm, suggesting an excess by 14 percent.

The showers brought cheer to farmers who sowed cotton, paddy, jowar, maize and many other crops.