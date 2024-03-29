Any attempts to dethrone Congress government would not be tolerated, says Komatireddy

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy slammed union Tourism Minister and BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy for failing to get funds or projects sanctioned to Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 07:53 PM

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stressing that Telangana was known for its fighting spirit and revolutions, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said any attempt to dethrone Congress government would not be tolerated. “Telangana is not like Maharashtra or Karnataka. Leave aside toppling our government, BJP should make sure its eight MLAs do not join the Congress,” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy thundered.

In an informal chat with media persons here on Friday, the Minister spoke on a host of issues, including politics and R&B department’s works. He slammed union Tourism Minister and BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy for failing to get funds or projects sanctioned to Telangana. Gujarat developed River Sabarmati but Kishan Reddy failed to ensure River Musi development, he said, adding “Thanks to Kishan Reddy’s leadership, Congress is benefitting a lot politically in the State as we now confident of winning 14 Lok Sabha seats”

Expressing concern over Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender being fielded from Secunderabad constituency, the Minister said winning as MLA from one party and contesting as MP from another party might lead to legal issues. On the dissent among Congress leaders over turncoats being offered tickets to contest Lok Sabha elections, he said the party leadership should take local cadre into confidence before encouraging defections.

“Congress loyal leaders should not get disheartened. Party will offer them suitable positions through nominated posts or MLCs,” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said, dismissing the reports of tennis ace Sania Mirza being considered for Hyderabad MP seat, as mere speculations. He also shared that chances of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Khammam were bleak.

While the Telangana Congress was getting cozy with AIMIM, the Roads and Buildings Minister had different opinion. “AIMIM is BJP’s B team and fields its candidates only to split votes to facilitate BJP candidate’s victory,” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said.

‘International theme parks to boost tourism in Telangana’

The Roads and Buildings Minister said plans were being made to approach Hollywood Studios and other prominent theme parks to set up their units in Telangana. Land would be allotted to these theme parks on nominal basis between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road (RRR) to promote tourism, he said, adding nearly 5,000 acres would be required for the purpose.

Admitting the delay in completion of Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover, the Minister said the project would be completed in one year. On the 13 km-elevated corridor in defence lands in Secunderabad, he said tenders for the project would be floated in June and works would be completed in three years.

Similarly, the RRR tenders would also be floated after Parliament elections and the project would be completed in four years. The Central government was extending all support for the nearly Rs. 30, 000 crore project, he said.

The Cinematography Minister said the proposal for increasing movie tickets from film producers was vehemently declined. “Why should movies be made with heavy budgets, paying hefty remunerations to film stars? Should common people be made to bear the financial burden,” the Minister asked.

He also said government staff members were being made to get bills on exorbitant charges on tickets and refreshments in multiplexes. “We will definitely take action,” the Minister assured.