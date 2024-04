Ex-Telangana kabaddi player L Raj passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 10:14 PM

Hyderabad: L Raj, former national kabaddi player of Telangana passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday. During his playing days, Raj captained the state team in five national championships. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a son. K Jagadishwer Yadav, the general secretary of Telangana Kabaddi Association, extended condolences to Raj’s family.

