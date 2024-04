Telangana softball teams gear up for Junior South Zone nationals

Telangana’s boys and girls teams are set to participate in the third Junior South Zone National Softball Championship at Rambhapuri International PU College, Tumkur, Karnataka starting April 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 10:19 PM

Telangana softball boys and girls teams in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s boys and girls teams are set to participate in the third Junior South Zone National Softball Championship at Rambhapuri International PU College, Tumkur, Karnataka starting April 28.

Squad: Boys:J Ram Charan, H Jagan, J Kishan, A Tirupathi, L Mahipal, J Tharun, R Devi Prasad, K Arivand, P Srivatsa, S Siddarth, Dharma Nayak, P Praneeth Kumar, M Abhishek, J Sainath, M Lokesh Nayak, N Kapil Varma (coach), P Govardhan (coach); Girls: G Sathvik, P Radhika , K Sri Kruthi, S Soumya Rani, M Jahnavi, K Veda Sri, J Pooja, D Aishwarya, K Sai Siri, G Sravika, J Vaishali, N Vaishali, T Neha Sree, P Mahitha , D Sravani, D Lekha, B Ravi (coach), N Renuka (coach).

Also Read Hyderabad’s Dhriti gears up for Asia Triathlon Cup