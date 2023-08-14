Any Time Clinic (ATC) In Hyderabad: Digital Kiosk For Instant Health Checkup | Pranaam Hospitals

Any Time Clinic is set to change the way diagnostic tests, doctor consultations, and medicines delivery are done.
Hyderabad: Any Time Clinic is set to change the way diagnostic tests, doctor consultations, and medicines delivery are done. A Hyderabad-based company, Gem Opencube Technologies Private Limited, developed this digital healthcare kiosk. It can perform more than 75 different invasive and non-invasive tests, such as BMI, BMR, height, weight, body temperature, blood pressure, and ECG, in just a few minutes.
