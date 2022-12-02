AP: Father kills 19-year-old daughter

The incident took place in Reddivaripalli in Chandragiri Mandal of Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Tirupati: A 19-year-old girl was killed, allegedly by her father after he reportedly found that she was in a relationship with a boy from a different caste. He tried to pass it off as a case of death by suicide.

According to police, the girl, Mohanakrishna, had lost her mother at a young age and her father Muniraju had sent her to her maternal uncle – Balakrishna’s house to stay.

The girl was pursuing her second-year intermediate through distance mode while staying with her uncle. She had fallen in love with a youth from Nagayyavaripalle who was from a different caste.

Muniraju after learning about her relationship was upset with his daughter.

Mohanakrishna died suddenly and Muniraju tried to pass it off that she had died by suicide as she was unable to bear stomach pain. He also filed a complaint with the police to the effect. However, the post-mortem report revealed that she was murdered.

When the police tried to reach Muniraju, he was not found at his residence and police suspect that he might have committed the murder.

The police are now searching for Muniraju.