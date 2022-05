AP: Bride collapses during wedding ceremony in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:38 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Visakhapatnam: A bride collapsed just before the groom got ready to tie the nuptial knot during the wedding ceremony at Madhurawada here on Wednesday evening.

The wedding reception of Srujana and Sivaji was held at 7 p.m. in the evening which was followed by the marriage ritual. However, during the ceremony, Srujana collapsed suddenly. She was immediately shifted to hospital where she died on Thursday morning.

The cause of death is not known yet.