AP CM directs police to enforce GO 1 strictly

The Chief Minister directed police without mentioning party names during the review of law and order in the state.

Published Date - 01:24 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy order state police to implement GO 1 strictly.

The state government has implemented GO 1 to restrict public meetings and rallies on state roads and National highways.

The GO was implemented following the two incidents that took place at Kandukur in Prakasam district and in Guntur where up to 10 people lost their lives in public meetings.

At least 11 people died in a stampede that occurred in Kandukur during TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow, and three more lost their lives in a stampede that occurred in Guntur shortly after Naidu left a private gathering.

The GO came up in the first week of January.