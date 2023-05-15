YSRCP failed to fulfill poll promises in AP: Thota Chandrasekhar

Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: BRS Andhra Pradesh president Dr Thota Chandrasekhar on Monday slammed the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that it betrayed the people’s trust in Andhra Pradesh. He said the YSRCP government failed to fulfill its promises made to the people during the 2019 elections.

Speaking at a meeting held at the BRS camp office in Hyderabad, Chandrasekhar said the State was reeling under corruption, with the sand and ganja mafias running rampant. Under the YSRCP regime, the ganja and liquor businesses were flourishing rapidly to fill the pockets of the ruling party leaders. He also alleged that the YSRCP government was selling adulterated liquor, putting the lives of the people at risk.

“The YSRCP government has failed on all fronts. It has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh. The people are waiting for an opportunity to send this government home,” Chandrasekhar said.

He also announced that the BRS would play a vital role in the upcoming elections. The party would contest all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and would work to bring about a change in the State, he said.

Several leaders and activists from Palnadu and other districts joined the BRS on Monday. They expressed their support to the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS and vowed to make the party a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh politics.

