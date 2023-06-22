AP CM Jagan lays foundation for multiple projects worth Rs 1,425 crore

The projects launched were Kribhco Green Energy Private Ltd., Viswasamudra Bio Energy, CCL Food and Beverages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone in virtual mode for multiple projects worth Rs 1,425 crore.

The projects launched were Kribhco Green Energy Private Ltd., Viswasamudra Bio Energy, CCL Food and Beverages.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the projects were coming up in three districts, generating employment for about 2500 persons directly and indirectly. Kribhco ethanol manufacturing unit with Rs 610 crore in Nellore would be ready in 12 months and the plant to be built in two phases, would have a capacity of 500 kilolitres and generates jobs for 1,000, he said.

The Viswasamudra bio energy plant would also be set up in Nellore district with a bio ethanol plant of 200 KL capacity per day to provide jobs for 500 persons. The Rs 315 crore project would be ready in 18 months, he disclosed.

Similarly, Continental Coffee was setting up its unit in Tirupati district at a cost of 400 crore and a capacity of 16,000 tonnes per annum. The unit would provide employment for 400 directly and indirectly. Also, Godrej Agrovet Ltd. which set up a Rs 100 crore unit for a 400 ton capacity edible oil refinery was going for expansion. The unit was constructed within nine months after getting the permission, he disclosed.

Also Read Jagananna Suraksha to launch from June 23