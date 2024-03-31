Narrow escape for passengers of Krishna Express near Alair railway station

Hyderabad: A major rail accident was averted by alert passengers of Krishna Express, who alerted railway authorities after hearing a loud sound and stopped the train near Alair railway station on Sunday.

According to reports, the Krishna Express was going from Adilabad to Tirupati and as it approached Alair station, the passengers heard a loud sound and informed railway authorities, who immediately stopped the train. Railway officials who examined the track found that it was damaged at one place and immediately took up repair works.

The train resumed the journey after the track repair.