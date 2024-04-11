| Fraud In Ttd Vigilance Custody For Posing As Ias Officer

The fake officer had submitted a letter of recommendation for VIP Break Darshan at the Tirumala Temple in the capacity of Joint Secretary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 05:02 PM

Hyderabad: TTD vigilance officials have arrested a fake IAS officer, Narasimha Rao in Tirumala on Thursday.

Suspicious of his attitude, the staff of the EO office informed the vigilance officials, who took Narasimha Rao into custody and filed a police complaint.

He is known to have committed similar frauds in Vijayawada and Guntur in the past.